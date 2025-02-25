Speeding trailer kills industrialist, son after they fall off bridge

KARACHI A devastating accident on the ICI Bridge claimed the lives of a well-known industrialist and his son when their car was struck by a speeding trailer.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among the business community and they raised huge concerns over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in the city.

The SITE Association of Industry Karachi expressed deep grief over the unfortunate deaths of Ashraf Adamani and his son Naveed Adamani, who were heading toward the SITE industrial area when a reckless trailer crashed into their vehicle.

Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of the SITE Association, lamented the recurring dangers posed by these heavy transport vehicles and called for urgent reforms to regulate their movement.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have been urged to take immediate action against the growing menace of trailers speeding through the city. Alvi emphasized that these vehicles pose a continuous threat to Karachi’s residents and authorities must enforce strict controls, including banning trailers from entering urban areas during peak hours.

The SITE Association President has called upon law enforcement agencies to actively address this issue and ensure that Karachi’s roads are safe for commuters. He has also demanded an emergency meeting with government officials to devise a plan for controlling reckless trailers and preventing further loss of life.

Despite existing restrictions on heavy traffic movement, trailers continue to violate regulations, moving through the city at all hours with little to no oversight. Alvi criticized authorities for their lack of enforcement, stating that unregulated trailer activity contributes to severe accidents and endangers countless lives.

He stressed that if these violations persist, Karachi could face a significant law-and-order crisis.

To set a strong precedence, Alvi demanded that the driver responsible for this fatal trailer crash be given the harshest possible punishment. He further questioned why heavy vehicles which are supposed to operate only during designated night-time hours, are frequently seen speeding through the city during the day?

“The Sindh government’s inability to control these killer trailers raises serious concerns about its authority,” he remarked.

Alvi slammed the Sindh government for leaving Karachi’s business community and citizens at the mercy of these dangerous trailers, asserting that urgent action must be taken. “The lives of Karachi’s people are not disposable. The government must take decisive steps to prevent further tragedies caused by reckless trailers,” he declared.

