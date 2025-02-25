AIRLINK 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.15%)
BOP 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.95%)
FFL 15.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
HUBC 133.97 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.38%)
HUMNL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
MLCF 50.45 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.88%)
OGDC 215.35 Increased By ▲ 4.98 (2.37%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
PPL 181.10 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (1.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PTC 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
SEARL 98.10 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.31%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,127 Increased By 104.5 (0.87%)
BR30 36,490 Increased By 359.6 (1%)
KSE100 115,455 Increased By 1125.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,027 Increased By 414.1 (1.16%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-25

Speeding trailer kills industrialist, son after they fall off bridge

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

KARACHI A devastating accident on the ICI Bridge claimed the lives of a well-known industrialist and his son when their car was struck by a speeding trailer.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among the business community and they raised huge concerns over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in the city.

The SITE Association of Industry Karachi expressed deep grief over the unfortunate deaths of Ashraf Adamani and his son Naveed Adamani, who were heading toward the SITE industrial area when a reckless trailer crashed into their vehicle.

Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of the SITE Association, lamented the recurring dangers posed by these heavy transport vehicles and called for urgent reforms to regulate their movement.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have been urged to take immediate action against the growing menace of trailers speeding through the city. Alvi emphasized that these vehicles pose a continuous threat to Karachi’s residents and authorities must enforce strict controls, including banning trailers from entering urban areas during peak hours.

The SITE Association President has called upon law enforcement agencies to actively address this issue and ensure that Karachi’s roads are safe for commuters. He has also demanded an emergency meeting with government officials to devise a plan for controlling reckless trailers and preventing further loss of life.

Despite existing restrictions on heavy traffic movement, trailers continue to violate regulations, moving through the city at all hours with little to no oversight. Alvi criticized authorities for their lack of enforcement, stating that unregulated trailer activity contributes to severe accidents and endangers countless lives.

He stressed that if these violations persist, Karachi could face a significant law-and-order crisis.

To set a strong precedence, Alvi demanded that the driver responsible for this fatal trailer crash be given the harshest possible punishment. He further questioned why heavy vehicles which are supposed to operate only during designated night-time hours, are frequently seen speeding through the city during the day?

“The Sindh government’s inability to control these killer trailers raises serious concerns about its authority,” he remarked.

Alvi slammed the Sindh government for leaving Karachi’s business community and citizens at the mercy of these dangerous trailers, asserting that urgent action must be taken. “The lives of Karachi’s people are not disposable. The government must take decisive steps to prevent further tragedies caused by reckless trailers,” he declared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

road accident SITE Association of Industry industrialist ICI Bridge Ashraf Adamani Naveed Adamani tragic incident

Comments

200 characters

Speeding trailer kills industrialist, son after they fall off bridge

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

SC says targeting army installations just not acceptable

SC urged to set aside order passed by two judges

Pakistan Bar Council representative quits JCP

Banks surpass oil & gas sector as top taxpayers: PBA chief

Minimum wage law ignored: NA panel to ask Speaker to suggest course of action

Multiple MoUs inked: PSO and SOCAR to set up JV firm in Singapore

Read more stories