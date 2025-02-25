AIRLINK 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.15%)
Sports Print 2025-02-25

National U-15, U-17 Cup triangular stages get underway

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

LAHORE: The National Under-15 and Under-17 Cup triangular stage has commenced today in Bahawalpur and Multan, respectively.

In National U-15, Lahore Region sides (Whites) and (Blues) alongside Rawalpindi region have qualified for the U-15 triangular stage, while Abbottabad, Karachi Whites and Lahore Blues have qualified for the triangular stage in U-17 Cup.

National U-15 Cup: In the 18-team tournament divided into three groups, Lahore Region Whites topped the Group ‘A’ with three wins from five outings, while Rawalpindi Region topped Group ‘B’ with three wins and excelled to the next stage on better net-run-rate then Karachi Whites and Peshawar Region, who also finished with seven points from five matches.

Lahore Region Blues remained unbeaten in the group stages and topped Group ‘C’ with five wins from five matches.

In the triangular stage, Lahore Whites are taking on Lahore Blues in a 50-over match today at the Dring Stadium.

On Tuesday (today), Lahore Whites will feature against Rawalpindi, while on Wednesday Rawalpindi and Lahore Blues will go head to head in the last match of the triangular stage. The final of the event will be played on Friday, 28th February between the top two sides of the triangular stage at the Dring Stadium.

National U-17 Cup: Like U-15 tournament, 18 teams featured in the National U-17 Cup, which were divided into three groups. In the Group ‘A’, Abbottabad Region superseded Lahore Region (W) and Islamabad Region on superior net run-rates after all three sides ended up with seven points. In the Group ‘B’, Karachi Region Whites qualified for the triangular stage after topping the group with nine points, while Lahore Region Blues topped Group C with four wins from five outings.

In the triangular stage, Karachi Region Whites are taking on Lahore Region Blues in the first 50-over match today. On Tuesday (today), it will be Abbottabad taking on Karachi Region Whites, while on Wednesday, 26 February, it will be Abbottabad taking on Lahore Region Blues. The final will take place on Friday, 28th February between the top two sides of the triangular stage. The triangular stage matches and final will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

