FG storms into final of President Polo Cup

LAHORE: FG Polo and Olympia/AZB registered victories in the Sarsabz 4th President of Pakistan Polo Cup – National Open Polo Championship 2025, organized by Jinnah Polo Fields.

In the first match of the day, Olympia/AZB edged out HN with a narrow 5-4 victory in a closely contested battle. Abdul Rehman Monnoo led the charge with two goals, while Ahmed Zubair Butt, Luis Manuel Aguirre, and Novillo Astrada scored one goal each. For HN, Hamza Mawaz Khan netted three goals, and Haider Naseem added one.

HN got off to a blistering start, netting two back-to-back goals in the opening chukker and adding another in the second to establish commanding 3-0 lead. However, just before the second chukker ended, Olympia/AZB broke through with a crucial goal, narrowing the deficit to 3-1.

The momentum shifted in the third chukker, as Olympia/AZB found the net once again, bringing the score to 3-2. They then dominated the fourth chukker, firing in two consecutive goals to snatch a 4-3 lead. Their advantage, however, was short-lived, as HN swiftly responded with an equalizer, levelling the contest at 4-4. With the match hanging in the balance, the decisive fifth chukker saw Olympia/AZB capitalizing on a well-executed field goal, sealing a hard-fought 5-4 victory.

The second match witnessed a dramatic finish as FG Polo sealed a 9-8 sudden-death victory over DS Polo in the sixth chukker, securing a spot in the main final of the National Open Polo Championship. Raul Laplacette was the standout performer for FG Polo, smashing in five fabulous goals, while Nicolas Ruiz and Raja Mikael Sami contributed two each. DS’s Lao Abelenda hammered five goals, and Max Charlton netted three in a valiant effort.

FG Polo dominated the early proceedings, storming to a commanding 5-1 lead by the end of the second chukker. However, DS Polo staged remarkable comeback, firing in five consecutive goals during the third and fourth chukker to snatch a 6-5 advantage. The high-intensity fifth chukker saw both teams go head-to-head in a fierce battle, with FG Polo hammering in a hat-trick, while DS Polo responded with a brace, levelling the match at 8-8 and forcing a sudden-death chukker.

In a thrilling climax, it was Raul Laplacette who rose to the occasion, smashing in the golden goal to seal a hard-fought 9-8 triumph for FG Polo.

