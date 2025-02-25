Experts urge govt to develop National Cybersecurity Strategy

ISLAMABAD: Experts at a high-level seminar on cybersecurity have urged Pakistan to develop a National Cybersecurity Strategy to safeguard its digital infrastructure and critical national assets.

Speaking at the event hosted by the Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), IT and Telecom Secretary Zarrar Hasham Khan emphasised that data sovereignty has become a crucial aspect of national security, necessitating robust digital governance frameworks.

He highlighted that as digital threats continue to evolve, Pakistan must shift from traditional strategic alliances to a comprehensive cybersecurity framework centered on protecting national data assets.

The seminar, titled, “Navigating the Cyber Frontier: Governance and Security in a Global Digital Commons,” gathered senior policymakers, security experts, and legal professionals to assess the growing cyber threats facing the country.

Retired Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood pointed out that cyber warfare, espionage, and ransom ware attacks are emerging as serious security concerns, with non-traditional threats now posing greater risks than conventional security challenges.

He stressed the need for cyber sovereignty, referencing China’s “Great Firewall” and Iran’s “Halal Internet” as models for strengthening digital infrastructure security.

Dr Saadia Zahoor, a legal and policy expert, highlighted that cyber threats transcend borders, making conventional security approaches ineffective. She stressed the urgent need for stronger international cooperation and legally binding regulations to address cyber threats at a global level.

Discussing the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity, JavaidIqbal warned that AI-driven threats, including sophisticated phishing attacks, disinformation campaigns, and advanced hacking techniques, have made Pakistan’s digital infrastructure even more vulnerable. He cited major cyber incidents, such as attacks on the National Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and NADRA, as evidence of the country’s exposure to cyber risks.

He called for enhanced early warning systems, AI capacity-building, and a nationwide cybersecurity strategy to protect critical infrastructure, including telecommunications and nuclear facilities.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, director general of ISSI stressed that cyber governance is no longer just a technical issue but a national security imperative.

Citing the Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025, he pointed out that 72 per cent of organisations worldwide reported increased cyber risks, largely due to rising geopolitical tensions.

He emphasised that Pakistan needs a holistic cybersecurity strategy developed through multi-stakeholder consultations and aligned with national security objectives. The seminar concluded with remarks from Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, chairman of the Board of Governors, who urged the government to prioritise cybersecurity through policy reforms, capacity building, and collaboration with the private sector and international organisations.

He stressed that despite limited resources, proactive measures and global partnerships are essential to ensuring Pakistan’s digital resilience in an era of growing cyber threats.

