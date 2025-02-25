AIRLINK 188.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
Exercise Sea Guard 2025 begins

NNI Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 08:21am

KARACHI: The opening ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s maritime security exercise Sea Guard 2025 was held in Karachi, with representatives from key national institutions and law enforcement agencies in attendance, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

Participants included officials from the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Pakistan Coast Guards, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Customs, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Civil institutions, NGOs, and members of the fishing community were also present.

During the ceremony, attendees were briefed on the exercise’s objectives and the role of the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Center (JMICC) in enhancing national maritime security efforts. More than 50 national stakeholders were acknowledged for their participation.

Commander Coast emphasized that the Pakistan Navy remains vigilant against both conventional threats and emerging non-traditional security challenges in the maritime domain. Exercise Sea Guard underscores the Navy’s commitment to combating drug, arms, and human smuggling, as well as illegal fishing through maritime routes.

The exercise aims to strengthen coordination among national stakeholders through the JMICC platform, ensuring a more integrated and effective approach to maritime security.

