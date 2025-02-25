AI Innovation Lab to be established in Karachi

KARACHI: An AI Innovation Lab will be established in Karachi aimed at accelerating AI startups, fostering innovation, and integrating Pakistani AI solutions into the global market.

The announcement was made by Pakistani-origin award-winning serial entrepreneur and CEO Data Vault Pakistan, Mehwish Salman Ali. She said that the AI Innovation Lab will provide facilitation, resources, and mentorship to entrepreneurs in the AI sector to contribute to the global landscape of technology.

The initiative is set to position Pakistan as a leader in AI development and technological entrepreneurship, she added. Through strategic partnerships and cross-border collaborations, the lab will actively be driving opportunities for Pakistani AI startups, ensuring their integration into the global AI landscape.

The project is likely to attract foreign investment and partners, as it was also announced at the International Digital Cooperation Forum (IDCF), hosted by the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

