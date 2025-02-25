AIRLINK 187.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.39%)
Markets Print 2025-02-25

Gold at fresh record highs

Recorder Report Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 07:58am

KARACHI: Local gold prices touched new historic highs on Monday, as global market hovered near $2,950 per ounce, traders said.

Up by Rs1,500 and Rs1,286, gold prices reached Rs309,500 per tola and Rs265,346 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

International market sped up by $15, driving gold bullion prices to $2,948 per ounce while silver was selling for $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices grew by Rs15 and Rs12, settling for Rs3,395 per tola and Rs2,910 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

Gold and silver may be trading at different prices on the open market as compared to those fixed by the association.

