PepsiCo inaugurates local production operation for flavourings

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan continues to drive localization and self-reliance in the country’s food industry with the inauguration of a cutting-edge local production operation for flavourings that adheres to the highest global standards.

This milestone was enabled by leveraging PepsiCo’s global relationship with Kerry, a renowned leader in taste and nutrition. Kerry, working in conjunction with their strategic local associate, Far Eastern Impex (FEI), has successfully brought this project to fruition.

The initiative is set to enhance local manufacturing capabilities, strengthen the food value chain, and contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.

PepsiCo’s support in enabling this development marks a step forward in knowledge sharing and capability building in the local food industry, by creating job opportunities in manufacturing, research and development, and supply chain functions.

Pakistan’s food sector is growing rapidly, driven by increasing consumer demand and urbanization. By localizing flavour production, PepsiCo is positioning Pakistan as a key player in the regional food supply chain, with the potential to expand flavour exports in the future.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by high-level guests and esteemed dignitaries including the Ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan Her Excellency Mary O’Neill, the US Consul General Karachi Scott Urbom, President C GM MENAPAK Foods PepsiCo Ahmed El Sheikh, VP C Chief Procurement Officer PepsiCo Africa, Middle East C South Asia (AMESA) Nabil Sousou, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan C Afghanistan Mohammad Khosa, President C CEO Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East C Africa (APMEA) Peter Dillane, Country Manager Kerry Pakistan Usman Younis, CEO FEI Abeezar Poonawala, C COO FEI Aman Poonawala, as well as representation from larger leadership teams.

“Localization is at the heart of PepsiCo’s long-term strategy in Pakistan,” said Ahmed El Sheikh, President C General Manager, MENAPAK Foods, PepsiCo. “This shift is not only transformative for PepsiCo Pakistan, but it also sets a powerful example for the broader MENAPAK region. PepsiCo has always upheld the highest global standards, and by localizing flavourings production in Pakistan, we’re strengthening the connection between global and local operations.”

The company’s localization efforts extend across the entire value chain from the development of specialized high-yield potato variants at Pakistan’s largest private tissue culture lab to their cultivation, processing, and export — ensuring a 100% sustainable, locally integrated potato supply chain.

