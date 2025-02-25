AIRLINK 188.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.27%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-25

Sale of EV charging piles and stations: Chinese firm, E-Trade Nexus sign agreement

Recorder Report Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 08:04am

LAHORE: In a major step towards strengthening Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, Zhuhai Comking Electric Co., Ltd, a leading Chinese EV charging piles and stations company, has signed an agreement with E-Trade Nexus Private Limited, a premier Pakistani company, for the sale of EV charging piles and stations in Pakistan.

E-Trade Nexus is committed to supporting Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s vision for green energy and the widespread adoption of environmentally friendly electric vehicles across the country. This partnership is expected to accelerate Pakistan’s transition towards clean and sustainable transportation.

Speaking on the occasion, Najam ul Ghani, Director Global Business, E-Trade Nexus, highlighted the Pakistan government’s significant reduction in electricity tariffs for EV charging stations. The tariff has been slashed by approximately 44%, from Rs71.10 to Rs39.70 per unit, making EV charging more affordable for consumers and investors alike.

“This initiative aims to promote EV adoption, reduce transportation costs, and decrease the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels,” said Najam ul Ghani. He further explained that the reduced tariff could potentially lower travel costs by up to threefold compared to traditional petrol or diesel vehicles, making electric mobility a more viable option for the masses.

To facilitate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure, the government has also streamlined the approval process for setting up charging stations, allowing for business registration and operations within just 15 days through an online portal. This step is expected to encourage more businesses to invest in EV charging facilities.

As part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to achieve a 30% EV adoption rate by 2030, the government is focusing on converting a significant portion of over 30 million two- and three-wheeled vehicles currently in use to electric power. This transition is projected to save approximately $165 million annually in fuel import costs, further strengthening the country’s economy.

Najam ul Ghani also revealed that Chinese companies are planning to establish EV charging station manufacturing units in Pakistan. This development is expected to boost local production, reduce costs, and expedite the growth of the green energy sector in the country. By reducing operational expenses and enhancing infrastructure development, the government aims to encourage greater consumer and investor participation in the EV market.

The partnership between Zhuhai Comking Electric Co., Ltd and E-Trade Nexus marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. With strong government backing, reduced tariffs, and streamlined policies, the country is well on its way to establishing a robust EV ecosystem.

Zhuhai Comking Electric Co., Ltd is a leading Chinese company specializing in the development and manufacturing of EV charging piles and stations. With a strong presence in the global market, the company is committed to delivering cutting-edge, efficient, and sustainable EV charging solutions.

