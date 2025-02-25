AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.25%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-25

First year of parliament: Pildat releases report on performance evaluation of federal ministers

Recorder Report Published February 25, 2025

LAHROE: The Pildat has released performance evaluation of federal minister in the first year of parliament.

In Pildat analysis, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has emerged as the most influential and effective member of the Federal Cabinet in terms of his performance in the Parliament during 2024-2025. His presence in both houses of the Parliament – National Assembly and the Senate – was found to be the highest by significant margins as he attended 89 (57 percent) out of a combined total of 157 sittings in the two houses and spoke for more than 17 hours in the two houses during the first year of the Parliament.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended 69 (44 percent) sittings of the Parliament and spoke for more than 5.5 hours and secured second position in both attendance and speaking time in the Parliament.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, ranks third in attendance with 67 (43 percent) sittings attended. However, he spoke for only 31 minutes during the first parliamentary year, placing him at 17th position under this parameter.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries, Production National Food Security and Research, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister of Housing and Works, and Ali Pervaiz, Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Power Division, are tied for fourth position in attendance rankings, with 66 (42 percent) sittings attended. They each spoke for one hour 44 minutes, one hour one minute and one hour 31 minutes respectively.

In terms of speaking time, Attaullah Tarar has ranked third. He spoke for almost 4.5 hours but attended 63 (40 percent) sittings, coming in at fifth in attendance rankings. Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb spoke for nearly four hours but attended only 35 (22 percent) sittings.

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke for two hours and 45 minutes, despite attending only 32 (20 percent) sittings.

Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi came in second last on both indicators: attending only 10 (six percent) sittings and speaking for only 12 minutes during the entire year.

Senator Ahad Cheema has come at the bottom of rankings, attending only nine sittings and speaking for only one minute in Parliament.

The Pildat has clarified that this analysis is based on data of the National Assembly session that ended on February 18, 2025 and the Senate session that was prorogued on February 21, 2025.

National Assembly SENATE parliament Federal Cabinet federal ministers PILDAT Government Performance Pildat report

