PARTLY FACETIOUS: Tarar has the squeakiest voice in the cabinet?

“You have to give the Brown Pope credit where it’s due.” “OK so the International Cricket Council (ICC) championship is being held in Pakistan, and the Brown Pope, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, went off to Dubai to watch a match that epitomized Modi’s refusal to allow the Indian cricket team to come to Pakistan?”

“He went to encourage the team and…”

“And how did that work out!”

“Not too well I guess, just out of curiosity how do you rate him?”

“As someone who can motivate our workers with performance rating close to 95 percent, the stadium was renovated before the championship matches began, but as a chairman of the PCB where I would assume the performance of the team…”

“Hey, it’s those dratted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafians – they probably sent messages through social media to lose…”

“But that is covered, you know.”

“Excuse me?”

“The PECA Act, tabled by the Brown Pope allows him to put social media activists in jail for three years.”

“Ahhhh.”

“What?”

“Now I understand why the Brown Pope tabled the PECA ACT rather than Tarar of the Information Ministry.”

“Really, and I thought because Tarar had the squeakiest voice in the cabinet – I mean it’s even squeakier than…than…”

“Yep he is number one there – anyway when I asked how you rate the Brown Pope I meant his twin appointments, portfolios…”

“I don’t get it.”

“Selected, elected, shortlisted or…”

“Short-listing is only for Plan Bs and lower.”

“Right, so you mean the Brown Pope is Plan A.”

“Undoubtedly, don’t forget that he has had an audience with the Pope, he released pictures to prove it.”

“So Artificial Intelligence was not a factor.”

“Nope, and I am praying the Pope gets better or else the Brown Pope may think he needs to seek another audience with the successor…”

“Shush.”

