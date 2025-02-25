AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.25%)
BOP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.66%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.48%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.77%)
OGDC 214.80 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (2.11%)
PACE 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.61%)
PPL 180.86 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.57%)
PRL 35.81 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.62%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
SEARL 98.03 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 62.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,126 Increased By 103.1 (0.86%)
BR30 36,481 Increased By 351.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,517 Increased By 1186.9 (1.04%)
KSE30 36,056 Increased By 443.9 (1.25%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-25

CJP reviews steps aimed at improving judicial system

APP Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 08:08am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday visited Dera Ismail Khan and reviewed measures aimed at further improving the judicial system in the country.

This visit was a part of efforts to enhance the delivery of justice and improve the performance of the judiciary in remote areas of the country.

During his visit, the chief justice toured the District Bar and also inspected the complaints of prisoners and judicial matters at the Central Jail in Dera Ismail Khan.

He praised the hardwork and performance of the judges, acknowledging their efforts in upholding justice even in challenging circumstances.

The chief justice expressed his commitment to continue his efforts to encourage judges and resolve their issues.

He also formally inaugurated the Criminal Management Cell at the Judicial Complex.

He directed that this system be implemented across the province to better organize judicial matters throughout the region.

Through a zoom meeting, the chief justice addressed the district and sessions judges, presidents of district bars, and general secretaries from 19 districts of Peshawar High Court.

Supreme Court SC judicial system CJP Yahya Afridi

Comments

200 characters

CJP reviews steps aimed at improving judicial system

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

SC says targeting army installations just not acceptable

SC urged to set aside order passed by two judges

Pakistan Bar Council representative quits JCP

Banks surpass oil & gas sector as top taxpayers: PBA chief

Minimum wage law ignored: NA panel to ask Speaker to suggest course of action

Multiple MoUs inked: PSO and SOCAR to set up JV firm in Singapore

Read more stories