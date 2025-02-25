AIRLINK 188.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.12%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
FFL 15.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
HUBC 133.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.77%)
OGDC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (1.96%)
PACE 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
PPL 180.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.57%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PTC 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 98.02 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
SYM 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.73%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,150 Increased By 127.5 (1.06%)
BR30 36,538 Increased By 407.8 (1.13%)
KSE100 115,593 Increased By 1263 (1.1%)
KSE30 36,081 Increased By 468.3 (1.32%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-25

SCBA, journalist bodies condemn PECA

Terence J Sigamony Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the journalists bodies condemned and disapproved the PECA (Amendment) Act, 2025, considering it a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution

A consultative meeting was held on Monday in the Supreme Court Building which was organised by the SCBA. A large number of senior journalists and Bar representatives attended the meeting to discuss “Media Under Threat: Challenges Faced by Media Personnel Post-PECA (Amendment) Act, 2025.”

The meeting was chaired by Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, president SCBA, which unanimously passed resolutions that freedom of expression is a cornerstone of democracy and must be safeguarded against all forms of coercion.

They condemned and disapproved the PECA (Amendment) Act, 2025, being defective legislation, considering it a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution which guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression.

It held that the PECA (Amendment) Act, 2025, infringes upon the rights of media personnel as protected under Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), adopted by the United Nations and to which Pakistan is signatory. The meeting asserted that the amendments to the PECA Act, 2025, contravene fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution and violate the principles of natural justice, including due process and the right to a fair trial under Articles 4, 9, and 10-A of the Constitution.

It called upon the government to repeal the amendments to the PECA Act, and urges an immediate end to restrictions on independent journalism.

The meeting found the definition of certain clauses ambiguous and not expressly defined by the legislature. Words and phrases such as “false” and “fake” lack clear definitions. Similarly, the term “any person/ individual” has a broad interpretation and should be limited to the aggrieved person or victim. Additionally, the definition of the place of occurrence is unclear which could lead to registration of numerous FIRs on different places against single occurrence. Furthermore, tribunals should be entirely free from executive influence.

The meeting acknowledged that the media as the fourth pillar of the state and reaffirms its strong support for independent journalism and the protection of media personnel. It stresses that any attempt to curtail media freedom threatens democratic values and transparency.

It asserted that laws governing cybercrime and media regulation must be in line with constitutional protections and democratic norms and international covenants to which Pakistan is signatory.

The meeting expressed concern over increasing censorship in digital spaces, including social media crackdowns and content regulation policies that limit free speech, deformation laws and civil rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Peca journalists SCBAP

Comments

200 characters

SCBA, journalist bodies condemn PECA

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

SC says targeting army installations just not acceptable

SC urged to set aside order passed by two judges

Pakistan Bar Council representative quits JCP

Banks surpass oil & gas sector as top taxpayers: PBA chief

Minimum wage law ignored: NA panel to ask Speaker to suggest course of action

Multiple MoUs inked: PSO and SOCAR to set up JV firm in Singapore

Read more stories