AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.25%)
BOP 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
HUBC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.4%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.77%)
OGDC 214.89 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.15%)
PACE 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.61%)
PPL 180.86 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.57%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.48%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
SEARL 98.04 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 62.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.85%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,126 Increased By 103.1 (0.86%)
BR30 36,481 Increased By 351.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,517 Increased By 1186.9 (1.04%)
KSE30 36,056 Increased By 443.9 (1.25%)
Aramco weighs on Saudi bourse

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as oil giant Saudi Aramco weighed on the Saudi index, while the Dubai bourse extended losses on profit-taking.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.6%, pulled lower by a 1.8% fall in Saudi Aramco.

Aramco is forecast to have no performance-linked dividend this year after a more balanced 2024 cash cycle following earlier bumper results that backed the special payout, JPMorgan said in a research note on Friday.

The oil behemoth is slated to report its 2024 results on March 4.

On the other hand, ACWA Power Company was up 2.3%, on track to extend gains from the previous session.

ACWA to buy $693 million stakes in Kuwait and Bahrain assets from ENGIE, covering operating capacities of 4.61 GW gas-fired power generation and 1.11 million cubic meters per day (m3/day) water desalination facilities.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.5%, extending losses for a second session, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties declining 1.8%.

Elsewhere, district cooling services provider Empower

gave up early gains to close 2.9% lower.

Empower and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre signed an agreement to supply the next phase of Uptown Dubai with sustainable district cooling services.

These movements may represent a healthy correction before the market resumes its upward trajectory, supported by recent positive results and strong growth projections for the year, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

However, construction and engineering company Drake & Scull International advanced 1.8%, after winning contracts worth over 1 billion dirhams ($272.28 million) for the Arabian Hills project.

