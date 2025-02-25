AIRLINK 187.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.39%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (February 24, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.02   281.20    AED                76.03     76.59
EURO                292.43   295.53    SAR                74.30     74.85
GBP                 352.81   356.08    INTERBANK         279.50    279.65
JPY                                                        1.84      1.88
=========================================================================

