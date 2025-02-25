Markets Print 2025-02-25
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (February 24, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.02 281.20 AED 76.03 76.59
EURO 292.43 295.53 SAR 74.30 74.85
GBP 352.81 356.08 INTERBANK 279.50 279.65
JPY 1.84 1.88
=========================================================================
