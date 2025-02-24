Pakistan Navy launches ‘Exercise Sea Guard’ to bolster maritime security

The Pakistan Navy Monday officially inaugurated Exercise Sea Guard-2025 in Karachi, a large-scale maritime drill aimed at enhancing coordination among national stakeholders to address traditional and non-traditional challenges in the maritime domain, a statement from the Pakistan Navy said.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from various government and civil organizations, including the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Pakistan Coast Guards, Customs, Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In addition to government bodies, representatives from civil organizations, NGOs, and the fishing community were also present at the ceremony.

Participants were briefed on the objectives of the exercise and the efforts of the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Center (JMICC) to ensure maritime security.

Coastal commander, addressing the ceremony, emphasized the Pakistan Navy’s readiness to tackle both traditional and non-traditional challenges in the maritime domain.

“Exercise Sea Guard is a testament to the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to combat drug trafficking, arms smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal fishing through sea routes,” he stated.

The exercise aims to synergize the efforts of all national stakeholders under the JMICC platform to strengthen maritime security.

Over 50 national stakeholders are participating in the drill, and their contributions were acknowledged during the ceremony.

The Pakistan Navy reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and ensuring regional stability.

Exercise Sea Guard-2025 underscores the Navy’s proactive approach to addressing emerging threats and fostering collaboration among key institutions to protect Pakistan’s maritime boundaries.