AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
FCCL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
HUBC 133.46 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.57%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.61%)
MLCF 49.04 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.47%)
OGDC 210.37 Increased By ▲ 7.62 (3.76%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
POWER 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PPL 178.06 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.4%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.28%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 63.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
WAVESAPP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 158.1 (1.33%)
BR30 36,130 Increased By 809.4 (2.29%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn slips from 18-month high on expectations of expanded US sowings

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 07:14pm

HAMBURG/CANBERRA: Chicago corn on Monday slipped away from an 18-month high on Friday on expectations that U.S. farmers will respond to a recent price rally by planting more corn.

Wheat futures also fell, with Northern Hemisphere crops not facing winter weather threats this week. Soybeans were down as Brazil’s crop is progressing well.

Chicago Board of Trade most active corn was down 0.7% to $5.01-1/4 a bushel at 1210 GMT after climbing to $5.13-1/4 on Friday, the highest level since August 2023, on strong U.S. export demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to issue crop estimates at its annual Agricultural Outlook Forum on Feb. 27. Farming lender CoBank forecasts that U.S. farmers will plant 94.55 million acres of corn in 2025, up about 4% from 2024.

“Markets are starting to expect the USDA this week will increase its estimate of U.S. corn plantings, which is weakening prices after last week’s highs in corn,” said Matt Ammermann, commodity risk manager at StoneX.

Corn, soy rise on South America output concerns

“Brazil’s corn harvest and corn planting for the second crop is also progressing well.”

Chicago wheat fell 1.4% to $5.95-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans were down 0.1% to $10.55 a bushel.

Traders said weather was seen as overall positive for wheat and for South American soybean harvesting. Wheat demand is slack, with few purchase tenders in the market.

“Soybeans are being weakened with the Brazilian crop making positive progress, with Brazilian and other South American new crop soybeans about to enter the export markets in large volumes, while Chinese import demand remains weak,” Ammermann said.

“Wheat is weakened by positive crop pictures. Next week is March and soon the market can focus on the Northern Hemisphere wheat breaking its winter dormancy phase. The crop picture does not look threatening so far although the U.S. and Black Sea need some moisture. Meanwhile, (the) EU needs it to dry out a bit.”

Corn Chicago corn corn crops

Comments

200 characters

Corn slips from 18-month high on expectations of expanded US sowings

Aurangzeb calls for open-minded approach towards cryptocurrency in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh resume direct trade after more than 50 years

Reforming SOEs and privatisation ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

KSE-100 recoups intra-day losses, closes 1,529 points higher on back of E&P gains

Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000

Saudi Arabia confirms $500mn commitment to polio eradication effort for Pakistan, Afghanistan, WHO says

PM Shehbaz to visit Uzbekistan to boost bilateral, regional ties

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs309,500 in Pakistan

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

Read more stories