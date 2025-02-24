AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to visit Uzbekistan to boost bilateral, regional ties

BR Web Desk Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 05:59pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a significant two-day official visit to Uzbekistan on 25-26 February 2025, following an invitation from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance regional cooperation, the Foreign Office announced on Monday.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Uzbekistan, focusing on enhanced economic collaboration, regional stability, and mutual prosperity.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, as well as other cabinet members, PM Shehbaz Sharif will engage in extensive discussions with President Mirziyoyev.

PM Shehbaz to visit Azerbaijan to boost bilateral ties: FO

The two leaders are expected to review all areas of bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, trade, investment, energy, defence, security, and education.

A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of several bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at fostering greater collaboration between the two nations.

The Prime Minister will also address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, where leading businessmen from both countries will participate in B2B meetings to explore new trade opportunities and strengthen economic ties.

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

The Foreign Office emphasized that the visit is a testament to the shared aspirations of Pakistan and Uzbekistan for peace and development.

“Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound together by common bonds of history, culture, religion, and their aspirations for peace and development,” the statement read.

The Prime Minister’s visit is seen as a strategic step towards regional integration and economic prosperity.

“The Prime Minister’s visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen its ties with Uzbekistan, through fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership, as part of the strategic vision for regional integration and economic prosperity,” the Foreign Office added.

As the two countries prepare to deepen their partnership, the visit is poised to open new chapters in their bilateral relationship, paving the way for a more integrated and prosperous region.

