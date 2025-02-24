Spanish PM announces new 1-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine

MADRID: Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) this year, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday in Kyiv during an international meeting held on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The package comes as part of a 10-year bilateral security and defence agreement signed in May 2024, according to a statement by Sanchez’s office. Last year, Madrid already sent over 1 billion euros in aid for Ukraine’s defence.

“We’ll continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary,” Sanchez told leaders at the international summit, emphasising the need for both Ukraine’s government and the European Union to be present at any peace talks with Moscow.

“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, and nothing about European security without Europe,” he added.

Reversing three years of U.S. efforts to punish and isolate Moscow under the administration of Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has moved quickly to repair ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine and its European allies are fearful of a hasty Putin-Trump deal that would sideline them and undermine their security.