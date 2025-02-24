ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan’s path to survival in jeopardy

Following a crushing defeat at the hands of India in their all-important clash in Dubai, Pakistan’s path to qualifying for the Champions Trophy 2025 has become incredibly narrow.

This was the second defeat in as many games, with the latest loss a lethal blow to their chances. But despite the setback, there’s still a flicker of hope left. At least for die-hard fans of the men-in-green.

In recent ICC tournaments, the Pakistan cricket team has often found itself at the mercy of others’ results, needing a series of improbable outcomes to secure a spot in the knockout stages. But as the country hosts a major ICC tournament after almost three decades, expectations were high this time.

Yet time and again, their fate has hinged not just on their own performance, but on the miracles of other teams’ fortunes. While their journey is marked by thrilling highs and agonizing lows, it’s the reliance on outside circumstances that has become a defining trait.

This unpredictable path leaves fans on edge, wondering: will Pakistan ever break free from this pattern, or will they continue to chase destiny in the most dramatic of ways?

Rizwan says pressure got to Pakistan’s batsmen in loss to India

Pakistan, in order to qualify, needs more than a miracle of results to go their way.

While their fate is no longer entirely in their hands, there is a glimmer of hope if certain results go in their favour.

Bangladesh’s crucial role in Pakistan’s qualification hopes

Firstly, Pakistan will need Bangladesh to defeat New Zealand today. With New Zealand in red-hot form it’s very highly unlikely that Bangladesh could catch up to the Kiwis in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will be rooting for arch-rivals India

Pakistan will be hoping that the men-in-blue overcome New Zealand on March 2 which will be played in Dubai.

New Zealand will have an upper hand in that match, because recently the Kiwis clean swept India at home in a three-match test series. If India secures this match win, Pakistan will have one last shot in making it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan must-win clash against Bangladesh

With Bangladesh needing to beat New Zealand and India also playing their part, the final and perhaps the most crucial step for Pakistan is their own performance. Pakistan must beat Bangladesh comprehensively in their last group match.

Pakistan’s qualification hopes for the Champions Trophy 2025 rest on a fragile thread, woven from both their own efforts, or lack of it, and the outcomes of other matches.

The odds are stacked against them, even the unpredictability of cricket leaves little room for surprises. Every result from here-on will either reignite their dreams or extinguish them for good.