AIRLINK 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.54%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
FCCL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
FLYNG 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
HUBC 133.39 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.54%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.46%)
MLCF 49.44 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.33%)
OGDC 210.48 Increased By ▲ 7.73 (3.81%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.64%)
POWER 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 178.01 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (3.37%)
PRL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
PTC 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
SEARL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.15%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
BR100 12,026 Increased By 161.7 (1.36%)
BR30 36,105 Increased By 784.7 (2.22%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 24, 2025
German shares gain after Merz’s conservatives win national election

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 01:56pm

European shares were largely unchanged on Monday, while Germany’s benchmark index rose as investors greeted the widely expected victory of Friedrich Merz-led opposition conservatives at the national election.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% as of 0810 GMT, led by a decline in basic resources due to lower metal prices.

Germany’s benchmark index added 0.4%, boosted by arm makers.

Defence stocks Hensoldt, Rheinmetall and Renk advanced between 1% to 2.8% after Germany’s conservatives won the national election as expected.

European shares flat as losses in energy counter industrials’ boost

The euro pared some early gains to last trade 0.25% higher at $1.0485.

Merz, who is set to become Germany’s next chancellor, will navigate protracted coalition talks where he may need one or multiple partners to form a government.

Prolonged coalition talks could delay Germany’s urgently needed policies, including budget reforms and spending increases, to revive Europe’s largest economy after two consecutive years of contraction.

European aerospace and defence index, which been has on a tear due to prospects of higher military spending, led the sectoral gains with a 1.1% rise.

Countering gains, engineering company Siemens Energy tumbled 11% and electrical equipment maker Schneider Electric lost 5%.

Saipem rose 3.8% after the Italian oil services company said on Sunday that it will merge with Norwegian rival Subsea 7 in a deal valued at about $4.63 billion.

