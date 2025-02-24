AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
Pakistan need big improvement after damaging India loss, says Saud Shakeel

AFP Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 04:19pm
DUBAI: Top-order batsman Saud Shakeel said Pakistan must be better in every facet after a six-wicket defeat to arch-rivals India left the hosts on the brink of a Champions Trophy exit.

Shakeel top scored with 62 as Pakistan were dismissed for a below-par 241 in 49.4 overs in Sunday’s blockbuster Group A clash.

Tournament favourites India overhauled the target in 42.3 overs with a masterly unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli.

Pakistan are hosts of the one-day event but the match took place in Dubai in front of a packed 25,000 crowd after India refused to travel to their neighbour.

“We did not play well in all three departments and that is why this result has come and we have to accept this,” Shakeel told reporters.

Pakistan were lifted by a third-wicket stand of 104 between Shakeel and skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 46, but both fell in successive overs in the space of eight runs.

Shakeel said those wickets hurt Pakistan.

“We are losing wickets in bunches and are not building big partnerships,” he said.

He added: “When we were batting the pitch played slow. We tried to bat deep but it did not happen.

“I am sure fans will be disappointed, just like we are.”

The defeat left Pakistan at the bottom of Group A with two losses in as many games.

They now need other results to go in their favour to remain in contention for the semi-finals.

Rizwan says pressure got to Pakistan’s batsmen in loss to India

“Some things did not go in our favour,” said spinner Abrar Ahmed, but agreed with Shakeel.

“We have to change a lot of things within the group. “This tournament is like that – you go out if you lose one match. We have to improve our batting and have to do more work on bowling.”

Pakistan face Bangladesh in their last group match in Rawalpindi on Thursday, but both will already be eliminated if Bangladesh lose to New Zealand later on Monday.

Pakistan is hosting a major international cricket tournament for the first time in nearly three decades.

