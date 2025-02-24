AIRLINK 187.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.93%)
‘Conclave’ wins top honor at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 11:40am
John Lithgow, Ralph Fiennes, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini pose with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “Conclave” at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2025. Photo: Reuters
John Lithgow, Ralph Fiennes, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini pose with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “Conclave” at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2025. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: “Conclave,” a drama about the selection a new pope, won the top award at Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, boosting the movie’s chances of success at next weekend’s Oscars.

The movie starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini won best movie cast at the SAG Awards, a red-carpet ceremony that streamed live on Netflix.

Timothee Chalamet scored the award for best movie actor for playing music legend Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.”

‘Shogun’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ win top TV honors at SAG Awards

Demi Moore was honored as best movie actress for her role as a fading celebrity seeking a fountain of youth in “The Substance.” The supporting movie actor and actress trophies went to Kieran Culkin for “A Real Pain” and Zoe Saldana for “Emilia Perez.”

The SAG awards, handed out by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union, are closely watched because their choices often reflect the winners at the Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest group of Oscar voters.

