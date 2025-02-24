AIRLINK 187.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.93%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
HUBC 129.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
OGDC 202.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
PAEL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.78%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.65%)
SEARL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SSGC 31.78 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.92%)
SYM 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
BR100 11,825 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 35,200 Decreased By -120.6 (-0.34%)
KSE100 112,572 Decreased By -228.8 (-0.2%)
KSE30 34,939 Decreased By -97.4 (-0.28%)
Business & Finance

ECB’s Wunsch warns of risk of ‘sleepwalking’ into excessive rate cuts, FT reports

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 10:37am

European Central Bank policymaker Pierre Wunsch said the euro zone faces the risk of “sleepwalking” into excessive interest rate cuts and must be prepared to stop lowering borrowing costs soon, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

ECB getting closer to rate cut pause, Schnabel says

The Belgian central bank governor said he felt “relatively comfortable” with the market expectation of 2% rates by the end of the year “give or take 50 basis points,” the FT said.

European Central Bank Pierre Wunsch

