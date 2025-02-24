ECB’s Wunsch warns of risk of ‘sleepwalking’ into excessive rate cuts, FT reports

European Central Bank policymaker Pierre Wunsch said the euro zone faces the risk of “sleepwalking” into excessive interest rate cuts and must be prepared to stop lowering borrowing costs soon, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The Belgian central bank governor said he felt “relatively comfortable” with the market expectation of 2% rates by the end of the year “give or take 50 basis points,” the FT said.