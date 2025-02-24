AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-24

PM arrives in Baku for two-day official visit

APP Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

BAKU: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, arrived in Baku for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Upon arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by senior Azerbaijani officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Yaqub Abdulla oglu Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Yalchin Rafiyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Khazar Farkhadov, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin, and other senior dignitaries.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold high-level meetings with the President of Azerbaijan, H.E. Ilham Aliyev and other senior Azerbaijani officials.

The discussions will focus on further strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, enhancing cooperation in the energy sector, synergize efforts to deal with climate change, deepening defense collaboration, and fostering cultural exchanges.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements are expected to be signed, further solidifying the partnership between the two countries.

As part of his engagements, the Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani leadership will also address the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, scheduled for Monday. The forum will bring together business leaders from both countries to explore avenues for joint ventures and trade and investment opportunities, emphasizing business-to-business (B2B) collaboration.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a long-standing bond of brotherhood, underpinned by shared values and common aspirations. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepening their bilateral ties, enhancing economic cooperation, and fostering regional collaboration.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment & Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

