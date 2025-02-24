AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-24

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

NNI Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

LAHORE: Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday said that economic stability has been achieved and the country’s economy is now on a trajectory of growth.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, the finance minister stated that preparations for the upcoming budget had commenced, with consultations underway with the business community to ensure a balanced and inclusive approach.

Aurangzeb expressed confidence in the economic outlook, highlighting improvements in key financial indicators. “The stock market is in a good position, currency stability has been achieved, and foreign exchange reserves have increased,” he remarked.

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

He further stated that reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were in progress, aimed at making the tax system more efficient and acceptable to the public.

“The manufacturing sector and salaried class have borne the brunt of taxation, and now all sectors must contribute their fair share to the economy,” he added.

The finance minister reiterated that sustained economic growth was a priority, and the government was committed to ensuring policy continuity to support the private sector. “The real progress will come from the private sector, and we must provide them with a conducive policy framework,” he noted.

Aurangzeb also dismissed concerns over overseas Pakistanis’ sentiments, saying that during his recent visits to Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Washington, he observed no discontent among expatriates.

“We are grateful for their contributions, and we expect remittances to reach $35 billion this year,” he said.

He also pointed out the steady increase in the Roshan Digital Account, a key initiative to attract foreign investments from Pakistanis abroad.

Commenting on sports, the finance minister expressed his full support for the national cricket team, commending their performance.

“The team played with determination, and we extend our best wishes to them,” he stated.

Pakistan Economy Taxes budget traders FBR economic outlook Muhammad Aurangzeb Salaried class economic stability Budget 2025 26 Budget preparations

Comments

200 characters

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories