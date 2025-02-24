AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
World Print 2025-02-24

Wide power cuts in S Africa in new electricity failure

AFP Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

JOHANNESBURG: Power was abruptly cut to large parts of South Africa Sunday and the national energy provider announced days of power blackouts in Africa’s most industrialised nation.

The announcement came as a surprise after positive statements from Eskom suggesting years of crippling power cuts of sometimes up to 12 hours a day may soon be over.

The heavily indebted public power utility said in a statement it had to ration electricity supply “until further notice” because of multiple breakdowns at three coal-fired power plants.

It implemented stage six of its electricity rationing plan on which stage eight provides for the highest level of cuts.

Under stage six, power is halted a dozen times over four days and for up to four hours a time. The cuts are rotated through the country.

Eskom last announced limited cuts at the end of January for the first time in around 300 days.

In February it boasted that there had been a dramatic improvement in performance between April 2024 and February 2025, compared to the previous year.

Energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Eskom CEO Dan Marokane and senior officials apologised for the latest breakdown in a press conference that was carried live on main television channels.

Full power was expected to be restored by the end of the week, the minister said, explaining the technical sequence of the failure and ruling out sabotage.

“A setback. Unacceptable. We understand your anger, your disappointment, your grievance. We will resolve this,” Ramokgopa said.

Eskom was confident a plan of remedial action started more than a year ago would ultimately see the end of power rationing, including through maintenance of infrastructure and installation of new capacity, he said.

Eskom acknowledged that South Africa’s unreliable power supply is a “structural constraint” to its economic development and to foreign investment, he said.

It was also embarrassing that the power disruption coincided with meetings in South Africa this week of top diplomats from the G20 group of the world’s most powerful economies, he told the ENCA broadcaster.

