AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
American Airlines says its flight diverted to Rome after security concern

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

WASHINGTON/ ROME: An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome on Sunday due to a security concern later determined to be “non-credible,” the airline said, adding the flight landed safely in Rome and will depart for Delhi on Monday.

The flight, which departed from the John F. Kennedy International Airport, had been heading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

“American Airlines flight 292, with service from New York to Delhi, diverted to Rome due to a possible security concern,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Law enforcement in Rome inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart, it said. The flight will stay overnight in Rome to allow for required crew rest before continuing to Delhi on Monday, the company said.

Flight Emergency, a flight-tracking account, posted on X earlier that the flight was diverted to Rome due to a bomb threat.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight with about 200 people onboard landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport at about 16:20 GMT, according to airport sources.

The plane was over the Caspian Sea when the airline warned the crew of a bomb threat, sources added.

A senior official briefed on the matter was cited by ABC News as saying that the bomb threat was received by email but deemed to be unfounded.

