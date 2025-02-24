AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 09:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has allowed unlisted companies to issue shares by way of other than right; i.e., to any person.

According to the SECP’s capital issue guidelines for unlisted companies, private companies were initially barred to attract investment from other than existing shareholders.

Therefore, SECP, through amendments in the Companies Act has explicitly allowed the private companies to raise funds from investors other than their existing shareholders for financing their working capital requirements, potential products and services linked with technological advancements & their growth.

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

It will expand access-to-finance and the overall outreach for start-ups by enabling them to attract investment from a wider group of investors and in the form of assets, instead of only in cash. This will also substantially benefit the association of persons or partnerships forming a company to transfer their assets to a company and raise equity.

The SECP further explained that a company may be required to issue further shares for several reasons including but not limited to the following:

i. To meet the financial needs of the company such as to pay off the debt;

ii. To expand the business operations of the company such as development of new market, products etc.;

iii. To diversify the ownership structure of the company;

iv. To meet the regulatory requirements of different regulators;

v. Companies may also issue shares under the Employees Stock Option to compensate its employees; etc, SECP added.

