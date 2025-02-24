Injustices against women in Sindh Speakers advocate strict implementation of laws

KARACHI: Second Sindhi Women’s Day (Sindhi Naari Dihaaro) was observed on Saturday at the Karachi Press Club under the auspices of the Sindh Women Lawyers Alliance. The theme of the event was “Resources, Extremism, and Resistance.”

During various sessions, speakers opposed the construction of new canals on the Indus River, stating that it would further devastate Sindh’s agricultural economy and harm the overall environment.

They emphasized that incidents of extremism do not only affect an individual or a few families but have negative consequences for the entire society. Therefore, all sectors, from elected assemblies to educational institutions, must play their role in curbing extremism.

The speakers also stressed the need for full implementation of laws designed to prevent injustices against women in Sindh. They stated that empowering women socially requires economic empowerment as well.

Speaking at the event, Sindh Women Lawyers Alliance Chairperson Shazia Nizamani highlighted the various forms of oppression faced by women in Sindh. She mentioned that her organization provides voluntary legal assistance to women. She revealed that 379 women had been killed in the name of honour in Sindh alone, while the number of women affected by domestic violence, sexual harassment, and other abuses was significantly higher.

Speaking at the event renowned educationist and civil servant Dr. Shireen Narejo said that extremism is rapidly hollowing out society. To protect the younger generation from extremism, it is essential for all including policy makers to play their role.

Speaking at the event, Sindh Assembly Member from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Syeda Yasmin Shah, stated that male members of the provincial assembly have a generally positive attitude toward women’s issues. However, she stressed the need for an overall improvement in men’s attitudes toward women in entire society.

Medical practitioner Dr. Sidra Ahmed pointed out that the 2010 floods in Sindh left thousands of families homeless and caused financial losses in the millions. However, pregnant women suffered the most as they were denied access to hospitals for childbirth even in such dire conditions.

Activist Marvi Kalhoro briefed the audience about women who had been murdered in Sindh, while a courageous domestic violence survivor, Parh Ejaz, shared her personal story.

Various panel sessions were held at the event. In a session dedicated to Dr. Shahnawaz, speakers included Dr. Sheerin Narejo, Fakhar Imam, and Fahmida Riaz. Another session on domestic violence featured MPA Yasmin Shah, Dr. Sidra Ahmed, Rubina Chandio, and Yasra Akhund. A session on Mai Bakhtawar included participants such as Abeera Ashfaq, Yasmin Ali Shah, Rahul Ejaz, and Shahnila Zardari.

Journalist Laila Nisar hosted the event, while various artists, including Fayaz Latif, showcased their talents. Additionally, stalls featuring handmade products by women, books and food stalls were set up.

