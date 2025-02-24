PMD predicts countrywide rain spell

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a new spell of rain in the country from Monday (today).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills across various regions of the country during the upcoming week.

A strong westerly weather system is expected to enter the western parts of Pakistan on the evening or night of February 24 and will extend to the upper parts by February 25, persisting in northern areas until March 02.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas from February 25 to March 01. Rain-wind/ thunderstorms are also forecasted for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum during the same period.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms is also expected in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Toba Tek Singh from February 25 (evening/night) to February 28.

Additional districts such as Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur will experience rainfall from February 25 to February 27.