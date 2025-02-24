AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-24

Death anniversary of Rehman Malik observed

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: The third death anniversary of former Interior Minister and senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Senator A Rehman Malik, was solemnly observed, Sunday, here at Rehman Malik House, with deep respect and reverence.

The gathering included recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat, followed by special prayers for the departed soul. Attendees paid heartfelt tributes, recognizing his unparalleled services to the nation and its people.

Senator Rehman Malik was a seasoned politician and a retired senior bureaucrat who passed away on February 23, 2022, in Islamabad. He obtained a Master’s degree in Statistics from Karachi University in 1973, which later honoured him with an Honorary PhD in 2012. Throughout his distinguished career, he held several key positions, most notably serving as Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister from 2008 to 2013, where he played a crucial role in counter-terrorism efforts, legislative reforms, and national security affairs.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the nation, he was honoured with Sitara-e-Shujaat (Star of Bravery) and Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence), some of Pakistan’s highest civilian awards.

On this occasion, his son, Ali Rehman Malik, expressed his and his brother Umar Rehman Malik’s unwavering commitment to carrying forward their father’s mission of serving the country and its people, particularly the underprivileged segments of society. He reaffirmed their dedication to upholding their father’s legacy and continuing his noble work.

Ali Rehman Malik also announced that the Rehman Malik Foundation will undertake a significant initiative to install water filtration plants and wells in remote and underprivileged rural areas, ensuring access to clean drinking water for marginalized communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Rehman Malik shared that their father’s absence is deeply felt with each passing day. However, his invaluable service to Pakistan and its people remains an enduring legacy, guiding them at every step. He requested everyone to recite Surah Al-Fatiha and pray for the forgiveness and eternal peace of Senator A Rehman Malik.

