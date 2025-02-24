TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

LAHORE: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore welcomed Kristin K Hawkins, Consul General of the United States of America, during a recent meeting aimed at bolstering bilateral trade and investment.

Hawkins was received by TDAP Chief Executive Faiz Ahmad and Director General Punjab/Services Division Rafia Syed, who underscored the importance of expanding economic collaboration between the two nations.

Discussions centered on advancing cooperation in sectors such as tourism, IT and e-commerce services, logistics, construction, and workforce development to enhance Pakistan’s capacity for engagement with the U.S. market.

Key proposals included boosting agricultural exports, particularly in seed development and trade, and streamlining visa processes for Pakistani exhibitors attending US-based trade exhibitions.

Rafia Syed highlighted TDAP’s ongoing trade promotion efforts, extending an invitation to American businesses to participate in flagship events like the FoodAg Manufacturing Show, the Healthcare, Engineering & Minerals Show (HEMS), and the Pakistan IT-enabled Exports Startups (PIXS) Competition.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to deepening trade relations and exploring future partnerships. As a token of goodwill, Chief Executive Faiz Ahmad and DG Rafia Syed presented Consul General Hawkins with a traditional ethnic shawl and a decorative porcelain tile depicting Lahore’s historic Badshahi Mosque, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The visit concluded with mutual optimism for strengthened economic ties and collaborative growth.

