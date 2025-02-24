AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Recorder Report Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 08:57am

LAHORE: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore welcomed Kristin K Hawkins, Consul General of the United States of America, during a recent meeting aimed at bolstering bilateral trade and investment.

Hawkins was received by TDAP Chief Executive Faiz Ahmad and Director General Punjab/Services Division Rafia Syed, who underscored the importance of expanding economic collaboration between the two nations.

Discussions centered on advancing cooperation in sectors such as tourism, IT and e-commerce services, logistics, construction, and workforce development to enhance Pakistan’s capacity for engagement with the U.S. market.

US envoy commits to strengthening ties with Pakistan: PMO

Key proposals included boosting agricultural exports, particularly in seed development and trade, and streamlining visa processes for Pakistani exhibitors attending US-based trade exhibitions.

Rafia Syed highlighted TDAP’s ongoing trade promotion efforts, extending an invitation to American businesses to participate in flagship events like the FoodAg Manufacturing Show, the Healthcare, Engineering & Minerals Show (HEMS), and the Pakistan IT-enabled Exports Startups (PIXS) Competition.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to deepening trade relations and exploring future partnerships. As a token of goodwill, Chief Executive Faiz Ahmad and DG Rafia Syed presented Consul General Hawkins with a traditional ethnic shawl and a decorative porcelain tile depicting Lahore’s historic Badshahi Mosque, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The visit concluded with mutual optimism for strengthened economic ties and collaborative growth.

