Forces kill 7 terrorists in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces on Sunday killed seven terrorists in two separate engagements in Dera Ismail Khan District.

On reported presence of terrorists, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban, during which own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location, resultantly, four terrorists were sent to hell, an ISPR news release said.

In another encounter that took place in general area Maddi, own troops effectively neutralized three terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.