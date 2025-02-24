AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-24

Nawaz’s era marked by prosperity and record public service: Azma

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Nawaz Sharif’s era is marked by prosperity and unprecedented public service. Maryam Nawaz has lived up to the expectations of Punjab’s people, and the time of those who govern through “magic tricks” is now over.

The people of Pakistan have permanently buried the politics of chaos, anarchy, and instability. Now, the focus across Pakistan will be solely on work, work, and more work.

The Information Minister added that the Punjab government has completed its first year of setting historic benchmarks in public service. Maryam Nawaz has fulfilled the aspirations of Punjab’s citizens, proving that the PML-N is synonymous with delivering on promises.

Azma emphasized that the era of those peddling “imaginary plans” and ruling through deception has ended. Today marks Nawaz Sharif’s era—an era dedicated to public service. Maryam Nawaz has achieved historic milestones in just one year, surpassing the accomplishments of previous governments.

Azma Bokhari remarked that Maryam Nawaz has fundamentally transformed Pakistan’s political landscape. In return for the mandate given by Punjab’s people, Maryam Nawaz is steering Punjab toward progress and development. She has adopted good governance, meritocracy, and transparency as her guiding principles.

The Punjab Information Minister also challenged spokespersons of other provinces to show courage and publicly present their respective Chief Ministers’ performance before the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Nawaz Sharif Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Nawaz’s era marked by prosperity and record public service: Azma

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories