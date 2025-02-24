LLF concludes with literary brilliance, cultural grandeur

LAHORE: The 13th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) reached its magnificent culmination at the Alhamra Art Center, leaving an enduring legacy of intellectual brilliance, cultural enlightenment, and artistic refinement.

Over the past three days, the LLF has embodied a confluence of literature, history, and ideas, serving as a premier platform for erudite discourse and cross-cultural engagement. The final day was a distinguished affair, replete with profound literary dialogues, illuminating historical explorations, and captivating book unveilings, culminating in a transcendent Qawwali performance by the esteemed Sher Miandad Khan.

The concluding day of LLF showcased a stellar lineup of intellectuals, historians, and literary stalwarts, each contributing to a vibrant discussion on the evolution of literature and its indispensable role in shaping societies. Among the most anticipated talks was “Mughal Lahore and Modern Tellings,” a compelling exploration of the grandeur of the Mughal era, its cultural legacy, and the narratives that continue to define Lahore’s historical identity. Renowned scholars presented nuanced perspectives, enriching the audience with unparalleled insights into Lahore’s artistic and literary grandeur.

The launch of Ringside drew substantial attention. It featured a stimulating discourse between Nasim Ashraf and Shahid Malik, deliberating on the intricate intersections of sports, diplomacy, and governance. This discussion profoundly reflected Pakistan’s sporting history and broader socio-political ramifications.

Science Fiction, Fantasy, and the Art of Speculative Storytelling

One of the most engrossing sessions of the day was “Parallel Universes,” where luminaries of speculative fiction, including Karen Joy Fowler and Robert V.S. Redick, captivated the audience with their astute analyses of the genre. Chaired by Nur Nasreen Ibrahim, this session delved into the role of science fiction and fantasy literature in reflecting contemporary anxieties, stimulating imagination, and redefining storytelling paradigms.

Unearthing Forgotten Histories

A standout feature of the final day was the compelling session on “Forgotten Images: Postcards of Pre-Partition Pakistan (1890-1947)”, masterfully presented by F.S. Aijazuddin. This session meticulously dissected rare visual archives, shedding light on historical narratives often relegated to obscurity. Attendees were transported through time as the discussion illuminated the cultural and historical intricacies of pre-Partition Pakistan.

The “The Future of Dialects” session was yet another intellectual highlight. Linguists and cultural custodians passionately debated the urgent need to preserve Indigenous languages. The discourse reinforced LLF’s unwavering commitment to fostering linguistic diversity and safeguarding Pakistan’s rich linguistic heritage.

