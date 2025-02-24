AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

CM Maryam launches ‘Chief Minister Punjab Transplant Programme’

Recorder Report Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 06:37am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the first most comprehensive transplant programme in Pakistan’s history, ‘Chief Minister Transplant Program.’ Under the Program, for the first time in Punjab, a common man will be able to get 05 transplant operations at Government’s expenses.

These transplants include liver, kidney, bone marrow, cornea and cochlear implants for young children who are deaf by birth. After getting themselves registered with the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority, deserving patients can benefit from the Chief Minister Transplant Program.

In addition to government hospitals, the organ transplant facility can also be availed at the private hospitals. A toll-free number “09009 0800-” has been set up for seeking information on the program.

Chief Minister said, “State is aware of the need of every citizen, we will fulfill our duty.” She added, “Transplantation is a very complicated and expensive process, a common man cannot afford it, now the state will fulfill this duty.” She highlighted, “After restoring hearing with a cochlear implant, children will be able to live a normal life.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,“ Government will bear the cost of liver and kidney transplantation, there will be no burden on patients.“ She added, “With the successful transplantation of the cornea, people deprived of vision will be able to lead a normal life.”

