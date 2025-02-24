EDITORIAL: The revelation of a land allotment scandal at Port Qasim, potentially costing the national exchequer Rs60 billion, is yet another example of how mismanagement and lack of oversight continue to drain Pakistan’s public resources.

Senator Faisal Vawda’s disclosure that land worth Rs40 million per acre was allotted at a mere Rs1 million per acre rate raises serious questions about transparency, governance, and accountability in the country’s key institutions.

However, what is even more alarming is the apparent ignorance of the federal minister for maritime affairs and the secretary regarding this questionable transaction — an admission that exposes deep-seated flaws in the way state assets are handled.

The sheer scale of this discrepancy cannot be brushed aside as an administrative oversight. This is not just about the undervaluation of land; it is about the deliberate exploitation of state resources in a manner that defies all principles of responsible governance.

Port Qasim is a critical economic hub, and any irregularities in its land allotment processes have long-term implications, not only for government revenue but also for investor confidence in the country’s maritime sector.

The fact that such a major financial loss could occur without the knowledge of those tasked with overseeing the maritime sector is not just astounding and deeply concerning, it is simply unforgivable.

One of the primary responsibilities of any ministry is to exercise control and due diligence over the sectors under its purview. If the federal minister for maritime affairs and the secretary were unaware of this deal, it raises an uncomfortable question: who is actually in control? If top officials are uninformed about transactions of this magnitude, it suggests either a complete breakdown in communication or deliberate attempts to keep them in the dark — both of which point to systemic administrative failure. Such ignorance, whether wilful or unintentional, is unacceptable when billions of rupees in public funds are at stake.

Senator Vawda’s move to freeze all land allotments and acquisitions within Port Qasim and Karachi Port Trust is a necessary first step. However, this must not be where the matter ends.

A detailed forensic audit of all past land allotments at Port Qasim is needed, and those responsible for undervaluing state land must be held accountable.

The report that the senate standing committee on maritime affairs has demanded should not merely document the loss — it must lead to decisive corrective action. Those who enabled or benefited from this malpractice must be named, investigated, and prosecuted.

More broadly, this scandal highlights the urgent need for structural reforms in public asset management.

Pakistan has seen far too many instances where state land is either encroached upon, sold at throwaway prices, or misused to benefit a select few at the expense of the public. This trend will only end when accountability is enforced at the highest levels, and when ministries are compelled to exercise real oversight rather than simply react to scandals once they are exposed.

The country cannot afford to let another massive financial loss go unpunished. Transparency, accountability, and better governance mechanisms must be put in place to ensure that such brazen misuse of state resources does not happen again. It is not just about recovering Rs60 billion; it is about restoring public trust in institutions that, time and again, have failed to safeguard Pakistan’s wealth.

