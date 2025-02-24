AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-02-24

Barkhan bloodshed

Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 06:58am

EDITORIAL: Bad news keeps coming from the troubled province of Balochistan. In a horrific incident on Tuesday night in Barkhan district armed men stopped a Punjab-bound bus and after examining passengers’ identity cards offloaded seven men and shot them dead. This is not the first tragic incident of its kind.

In August of last year, 23 people were similarly taken out of buses and other vehicles on the highway linking Musakhel district with Punjab and brutally killed. Before that seven barbershop workers from the same province were killed inside their residential quarters in Surbandar area Gwadar.

There have been several other cases wherein poor labourers from Punjab employed in some construction projects were shot dead as they slept. These ethnicity-based extreme acts of violence are related to a wider conflict that has been going on for about two decades.

As is usual after such appalling incidents Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other high-ups issued ritual statements. Those who harm innocent and defenceless people will have to pay a very heavy price, averred the PM, vowing to eliminate terrorism from the country.

For his part, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti while condemning the “cowardly attack by enemies of peace” promised to bring the terrorists to justice. That won’t resolve anything unless good-faith efforts are made to address the issues that have fuelled four cycles of insurgency — excluding the ongoing one — since Independence.

The Baloch people have long-standing genuine economic and political grievances. Theirs is a resource-rich province, but lags behind the other federating units on all counts of progress and development, deepening the Baloch people’s sense of alienation from the Centre, exacerbated by the abhorrent phenomenon of enforced disappearances.

Extremist elements exploit these sentiments for their purposes. Making a bad situation worse is imposition of an arguably unrepresentative political construct on the province. Those familiar with the prevailing conditions say poverty, unemployment, and corruption in high places are rampant, reinforcing public distrust in the system.

Use of force surely is necessary in some situation but force alone has not, will not, eliminate the trouble.

In the end it is a political problem that needs to be resolved through political means. Pre-conditions, like the one articulated by certain quarters that talks can be held with Baloch insurgents only after they surrender their arms, is a non-starter.

A more effective approach would be to allow the mainstream political players, especially pro-federation Baloch nationalist parties, to take the lead in addressing issues and concerns underlying unrest in that province, causing loss of so many innocent lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Balochistan Barkhan district Sarfraz Bugti CM Balochistan Barkhan killings Punjab bound passengers Barkhan bloodshed

Comments

200 characters

Barkhan bloodshed

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories