Periodic table of elements versus Constitution

The subject of Chemistry revolves around the Periodic Table in which 118 known elements are arranged in rows and columns.

The reactivity of the elements arranged in these columns determine the outcome of their interactions. Understanding of Chemistry is vital for the world to survive and prosper.

Scientists continue to look for new elements to be positioned in the table as new discovery but for now the inhabitants of the universe must suffice with the known and scientifically proven elements.

All additions must be proven. The constitution of a country is vital for its chemistry quite like the Periodic Table. While physical non-uniformities are correctable, chemical imbalances are not which can result in blowouts and blasts. Undue tinkering with the constitution can be disastrous and should be avoided.

The US constitution is the oldest written document which created the first constitutional democracy of the world. Passed in the year 1787, it has been hailed as the ’ Miracle of Philadelphia’.

A similar milestone was reached in the land of the pure on August 14, 1973, which resulted in the transformation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. A constitution is an agreement between the rulers and the ruled, which must be respected and honoured.

Unfortunately, in the Islamic Republic the usurpers have been tinkering with our ‘Periodic Table’, causing serious imbalances. Zia introduced around 60 amendments, followed by Musharraf and now the hybrid set-up has resulted in serious chemical discrepancies, which have disfigured the consensual document beyond recognition. The ‘Miracle of Islamabad’ must be revisited and restored before it is lost.

In the year 1956, Pakistan was able to break the barriers of colonization with the enactment of the first constitution. Iskander Mirza took oath of office as the first President.

Our brothers in the Eastern Wing accepted the principle of parity by compromising on their majority.

Elections were scheduled for 1958 but instead, the Republic came under the boots. The constitution was abrogated, upsetting the chemistry of the nation. Then the nucleus was moved from the port of Karachi to the garrison city of Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

All chemical reactions went astray. When the Bengali population protested, they were asked to conform or leave the country, which they had helped to create and were in clear majority. In the 1965 Presidential elections held under the 1962 imposed constitution, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah demanded restoration of the consensual document. She had widespread support in both the wings, yet she was made to lose.

The chemical imbalances turned into a blast. The 1970 free and fair elections proved to be the last straw. When the people’s mandate was suppressed with bullets, the two wings separated.

The Periodic Table was organized after persistent efforts, but it was Dmitri Mendeleev, a Russian Chemist who in 1869 created the framework for the table. Every chemist in the world follows it; it drives the world of chemistry.

Till today it remains un-challenged. Those individuals who tinker the constitution and thus challenge the chemistry of the nation must be isolated and gotten rid of. The document must be restored in its original form to correct the faults.

The consensual document was prepared by a house elected through free and fair elections of 1970. Every election since then has been disputed and the amendments have created in-correctable faults. In the world of chemistry, catalysts are used to speed up the reactions, but the right reactants are selected from the periodic table.

If the table is corrupted no reaction can take place. Without the original restored 1973 document the Republic has no future.

The Chemists stand by their table, now it is time for the citizens to stand up for their constitution to ensure progress and prosperity not only for themselves but for their coming generations as well.

For de-colonization of a country, respect of constitution is essential. Those who challenge this agreement between the rulers and the ruled must be exposed and then cornered.

The British Commonwealth of Nations includes 56 former colonies who remain in disarray till today; only India has managed to grow despite its colonial structure but with the help of its democratic framework and civilian supremacy. Nations must learn from their mistakes for course correction to take place.

The unanimously agreed constitution of 1973 is the hope of the nation. As chemistry owes its existence to the Periodic Table, the survival of the 250 million people is tied with the constitution, let’s rally around it to overcome the impasse we face today. Those who take oath under this document must understand and then follow it in letter in spirit.

