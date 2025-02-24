AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-02-24

Japan’s emperor hopes for peace, 80 years after WWII end

AFP Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

TOKYO: Japan’s Emperor Naruhito renewed his wish for world peace on his birthday, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Imperial Household Agency said on Sunday.

“I hope that this year, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, will be an occasion… to remember the preciousness of peace in our hearts, and to renew our commitment to peace,” Naruhito said in a speech to the IHA ahead of his 65th birthday.

“I believe that it is important to pass on the tragic experiences and history of war from the generation that experienced it to the generation that does not know of it,” he said.

“Many precious lives were lost in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, air raids on Tokyo and other cities, ground battles in Okinawa, and fierce battles on Iwo Jima and overseas,” he added.

“I believe it is important to nurture a love for peace by deepening our understanding of the past, not forgetting those who died and those who suffered.”

With the world still suffering from wars, natural disasters and climate change, “I believe that even greater cooperation and collaboration within the international community is needed to build a tolerant society that respects and accepts different values and a peaceful world”, he said.

Japan WWII Emperor Naruhito

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s emperor hopes for peace, 80 years after WWII end

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories