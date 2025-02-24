AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025
World Print 2025-02-24

$350bn Ukraine’s ‘critical’ resources in Russian-held territory: Kyiv

AFP Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

KYIV: Around $350 billion of worth of Ukraine’s critical resources are in areas captured by Russia, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday, as Washington pushes for a deal to secure preferential access to the country’s resource base.

Kyiv is pushing back against President Donald Trump’s calls for Ukraine’s resources to be used as compensation to the United States for aid delivered under President Joe Biden.

But large parts of Ukraine’s resource base is in its industrial eastern Donbas region, where Russia has seized territory and is still advancing.

“We have information that, unfortunately, there is about $350 billion worth of these useful critical materials in temporarily occupied territory,” deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko told a news conference in Kyiv.

She added that some statistics on the deposits were “obsolete”, but the estimate was based on geological surveys and open source data.

Russia Ukraine

