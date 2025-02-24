AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-24

ILMA University hosts 20th Convocation

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

KARACHI: ILMA University proudly hosted its 20th Convocation marking a momentous occasion for over 450 graduates, including 45 medallists, as they stepped into the next phase of their professional journeys.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, faculty, and proud parents, celebrating academic excellence and achievement.

The convocation was honoured by the presence of the university’s leadership, including Chancellor Noman Abid Lakhani, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Chairperson Kanwal Hammad Lakhani, Pro-Chancellor Hammad Tahir, President Faraz Abid Lakhani and Vice Chancellor Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood. The academic procession was led by the Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi. The deans, faculty members, and administrative staff were also in attendance, ensuring a grand celebration of academic success.

The Chief Guest for the event was the Honourable Federal Minister for Education and Professional Development, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has commending the graduates for their hard work and dedication. He emphasized the significance of education in driving national progress and encouraged students to contribute positively to society.

The event was further distinguished by the presence of several notable guest honours, including His Excellency Cemal Sangu the Consul General of Turkey, Pir Syed Ahmed Nawaz Shah, Pir Muhammad Afzal Ali Shah, Bilal Mapara, Razzak Diwan, Col Tahir Hussain, Jahanzeb Khan, Danish Aman, Kashif Chawla, Rehan Chawla, Farrukh Chawla, Noman Chawla, Qazi Arif, Munawar Ali Mithani, Salman Tufail, Dr. Farhan Essa, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Ahsan Mehanti, Kanwal Khan, and Faraz Saeed. Their presence underscored the significance of this academic milestone and the university’s strong ties with industry leaders and policymakers.

A highlight of the convocation was the conferment of three Doctorate of Philosophy Honorius Cause degrees. These were awarded to Kashif Chawla, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Alkaram Towels Industries, Danish Aman, an entrepreneur and partner at Hafiz Tannery, and Jahanzeb Khan, CEO of Faizan Steel Group, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to socioeconomic development, education and community service.

The ceremony was a proud moment for graduates and their families, who celebrated the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ilma University

Comments

200 characters

ILMA University hosts 20th Convocation

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories