ILMA University hosts 20th Convocation

KARACHI: ILMA University proudly hosted its 20th Convocation marking a momentous occasion for over 450 graduates, including 45 medallists, as they stepped into the next phase of their professional journeys.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, faculty, and proud parents, celebrating academic excellence and achievement.

The convocation was honoured by the presence of the university’s leadership, including Chancellor Noman Abid Lakhani, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Chairperson Kanwal Hammad Lakhani, Pro-Chancellor Hammad Tahir, President Faraz Abid Lakhani and Vice Chancellor Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood. The academic procession was led by the Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi. The deans, faculty members, and administrative staff were also in attendance, ensuring a grand celebration of academic success.

The Chief Guest for the event was the Honourable Federal Minister for Education and Professional Development, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has commending the graduates for their hard work and dedication. He emphasized the significance of education in driving national progress and encouraged students to contribute positively to society.

The event was further distinguished by the presence of several notable guest honours, including His Excellency Cemal Sangu the Consul General of Turkey, Pir Syed Ahmed Nawaz Shah, Pir Muhammad Afzal Ali Shah, Bilal Mapara, Razzak Diwan, Col Tahir Hussain, Jahanzeb Khan, Danish Aman, Kashif Chawla, Rehan Chawla, Farrukh Chawla, Noman Chawla, Qazi Arif, Munawar Ali Mithani, Salman Tufail, Dr. Farhan Essa, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Ahsan Mehanti, Kanwal Khan, and Faraz Saeed. Their presence underscored the significance of this academic milestone and the university’s strong ties with industry leaders and policymakers.

A highlight of the convocation was the conferment of three Doctorate of Philosophy Honorius Cause degrees. These were awarded to Kashif Chawla, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Alkaram Towels Industries, Danish Aman, an entrepreneur and partner at Hafiz Tannery, and Jahanzeb Khan, CEO of Faizan Steel Group, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to socioeconomic development, education and community service.

The ceremony was a proud moment for graduates and their families, who celebrated the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

