ICC Champions Trophy match: LWMC ensures spotless cleanliness at Qaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) successfully delivered on its commitment to maintaining top-tier cleanliness at Qaddafi Stadium during ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match.

With the stadium declared a Zero Waste Zone, the LWMC teams ensured a litter-free environment for thousands of cricket fans, strictly enforcing the Rs 100 fine on littering violations.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din told that, a comprehensive cleanliness plan was executed. More than 300 workers, 8 washer vehicles, and mechanical sweepers worked tirelessly before, during, and after the match to keep the stadium and its surroundings pristine.

