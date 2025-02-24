AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

‘1st Faysal Bank SOP Unified Marathon 2025’ held

Recorder Report Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 08:39am

LAHORE: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic Bank, in partnership with Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP), hosts the ‘1st Faysal Bank SOP Unified Marathon 2025,’ for the first time in Lahore.

The event brought together different spectrums of the society, including specially-abled individuals of all age groups, celebrities, government officials, and citizens from all walks of life to participate in what has become Pakistan’s premier platform for promoting inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

This is the first time that the Special Olympics Pakistan has extended this spectacle to the provincial capital of Punjab. The expansion demonstrates the growing national commitment to inclusivity and diversity, with Faysal Bank leading the charge as the main sponsor.

Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO, Faysal Bank said, “Lahore’s vibrant spirit and passion for sports make it the perfect backdrop for the Faysal Bank SOP Unified Marathon.

This event embodies the values of perseverance, inclusivity, and teamwork—principles that resonate deeply with us at Faysal Bank. By supporting this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a more united and empowered society.

As we move forward, Faysal Bank will continue to champion platforms that inspire resilience and create opportunities for all.“

Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, expressed her gratitude saying: “We are grateful to Faysal Bank’s unwavering support and partnership in bringing the Unified Marathon to Lahore for the first time.

The objective is to showcase that inclusivity knows no geographical boundaries and talent needs to be prioritized on meritorious and compassionate basis.

The enthusiasm and participation from the Lahore community has been overwhelming, proving that Pakistan is ready to embrace all its citizens. And we plan to make it even bigger in the years ahead.“

