AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-24

Faysal Bank earns Rs50.4bn profit before tax in FY24

Press Release Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 08:31am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) continued its success story in 2024, demonstrating strong financial resilience and operational excellence.

During its second year as a full-fledged Islamic Bank, FBL has announced remarkable financial results for the year ended 2024. On a standalone basis, the Bank has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 50.4 billion, 22 percent higher than Rs 41.4 billion in the last year.

The Bank’s net profit reached Rs 23.0 billion and growth was confined to 15 percent due to the imposition of additional income tax. Earnings per share increased from Rs 13.21 to Rs 15.17. Reflecting this strong performance, the Bank also declared a final cash dividend of Rs. 2.5 per share, i.e. 25 percent. This makes the total dividend for 2024 to Rs. 7.0 per share or 70%. Furthermore, the Bank’s total assets stood at Rs 1.6 trillion, deposits at Rs 1 trillion+, and net financing at Rs 634 billion.

The Bank has a healthy Advance to Deposit (ADR) ratio of 64.6% and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at a solid 16.5%, comfortably exceeding regulatory requirement.

Mian Muhammad Younis, Chairman of Faysal Bank, praised the Bank’s progress, and said, “Masha’Allah, our results for 2024 reflect the strong foundations we have built as a leading Islamic bank, coupled with the unwavering commitment of the Board, Management and Employees.” He further expressed his gratitude to the Bank’s customers for their continued trust and partnership.

Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank said, “Alhamdulillah, our robust performance in 2024 is a testament to our customer centric approach, offering innovative Shariah-compliant financial and digital products with best-in-class service. With these strong fundamentals, the Bank is well-positioned to maintain its growth momentum and operate at maximum potential.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Faysal Bank Faysal Bank Limited profit before tax FBL FBL profit before tax

Comments

200 characters

Faysal Bank earns Rs50.4bn profit before tax in FY24

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories