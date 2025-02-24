AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

Barkhan attack: PDP demands govt provide security to passengers

Published February 24, 2025

KARACHI, Strongly condemning the recent killing of seven bus travellers in Barkhan area of Balochistan, Pasban Democratic Party PDP Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded of the government to provide security to the bus and coach passengers in the province.

He said almost every month several coach passengers are off-loaded from buses and killed by armed groups in Balochistan which is a very serious issue. He said the government seems powerless before these armed gangs which is worrisome for every Pakistani.

He said there is a need to feel the graveness of this matter and take adequate steps to improve road travel safety in Balochistan. He said the buses and coaches should play in convoys under security of law enforcement agencies. He said every bus should have a couple plainclothes guards for the security of passengers.

He said road check posts should be increased besides mobile security teams Manning all sensitive areas. He said a handful of terrorists could not be allowed to create chaos and lawlessness on Balochistan highways.

Altaf Shakoor demanded that peaceful citizens and workers in Balochistan should be provided arms licences and free arms for their personal safety. He said when the vulnerable workers are armed it would disdain the terrorists to attack and target them like sitting ducks. He said the federal and provincial governments should ensure proper personal safety for the peaceful people and labourers of other provinces working in Balochistan.

Altaf Shakoor requested the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir to personally visit Balochistan and take stock of the situation and deploy more forces in the sensitive areas to ensure peace, especially the security of highway passengers and vehicles.

He said this issue could be easily managed if buses and coaches are run with armed security guards travelling inside them and managing properly guarded vehicle convoys in Balochistan.

He said everyone knows that foreign spy agencies are funding and running terrorist organizations in Balochistan. He said very strict actions should be taken against all such outfits and their local patrons. He said that the security apparatus should ensure a tight grip in Balochistan to ensure peace and security there at all costs.

