Business & Finance Print 2025-02-24

StanChart Pakistan announces winners of WomenInTech Cohort 6

Press Release Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 08:35am

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank in partnership with INNOVentures Global (Private) Limited announced the winners of WomenInTech (WiT) Cohort 6 2024.

The Standard Chartered Women in Tech (WiT) programme champions gender representation in technology entrepreneurship by providing training, mentoring, and grant funding to women-led ventures.

Launched in Pakistan in 2019, the programme is dedicated to fostering economic and social development through innovation-driven businesses. To date, 145 women-led businesses have graduated, with 33 receiving seed funding to accelerate their growth.

The Standard Chartered WiT programme received more than 1900 applications from over 103 cities and towns. 45 applicants were invited to pitch, based on their eligibility criteria and uniqueness of their start-ups.

Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer & Head of Coverage, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan stated, “We are incredibly proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of this year’s Women in Tech graduates. At SC Pakistan we believe in the power of diversity and innovation to drive meaningful change. As we celebrate the Cohort 6 Graduation Ceremony, we recognise the resilience and achievements of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs who contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the country which is essential for the country’s economic growth.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

