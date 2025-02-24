AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

Minister announces Rs3m assistance for special children

Recorder Report Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 08:37am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announced Rs3 million assistance for special children; including Rs.2 million from the Sindh government and Rs.1 million from his personal capacity.

He said that the Sindh government will take basic and concrete steps at all levels for special children and provide all possible support to all such institutions. He said this while addressing an important function organized by the Special Children’s Institution.

Representatives of civil society, elected representatives and philanthropists attended the function in large numbers and encouraged the special children’s.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that for this purpose, a large institution consisting of hundreds of acres of land is being built in Karachi city with such facilities in which a plan is being prepared on a priority basis to provide education and training to the needy children and provide them with various skills.

He said that such institutions and individuals who are contributing their own efforts to this cause, considering it a good deed, are truly commendable and a good initiative.

The Sindh government and CM Syed Murad Ali Shah are also contributing their own efforts and are ready to provide all possible help and cooperation. I am providing Rs.2 million from the Sindh government and Rs.1 million from my personal capacity, while I will also provide more required cooperation and help.

Everyone should come forward, the more good you do the more Allah Almighty rewards you. He said that Allah Almighty gives without reckoning, only the intention should be good and there should be passion, one should contribute to any good deed and give to the deserving ones who are really in need, Allah Almighty gives without reckoning and immeasurably.

Earlier, the head of the organization, Razaq Pardesi, Naeem Khanani, Qasim Lawai, Dr. Shahid Noor, Shahid Ghaziani, members of the Provincial Assembly, Asif Musa Shariq, Jamal Najaf, Mirza Ghulam Abbas, Vice Council of Iran, Murad Soni, Coordinator of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Fahad Shafiq, Samina Khatri, Aafia Wajahat, Director of Information, Hezbollah Memon Mazhar Rizvi, ZH, Khurram Taghri, Agha Shirazi, all the philanthropists announced various donations while cooperating and helping on their behalf and shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

