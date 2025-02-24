Message from Itaru Nakamura, Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan-Japan Business Forum

This year 2025 is Reiwa 7th, and this February 23rd is 6th celebration time for the birthday of His Majesty Naruhito, since His Majesty took the throne as the number 126’s Emperor under the unbroken lines of Emperors in Japan from May1, 2019. On this auspicious occasion of the 65th Birthday, we would like to celebrate it from our bottom of heart.

To welcome this new year 2025 in January, His Majesty showed his willingness about world peace with referring the fact that many people around the world have lost their lives due to wars and conflicts even now, and to build a peaceful world, it is important for people to recognize each other's differences and work hand in hand.

Pakistan and Japan have been keeping very good and peaceful relation for long time, which we can pride ourselves through our history and diplomatic relation which become 73nd anniversary in April in this 2025. And our relationship and friendship are still on the way to further high level of those. I hope that both two countries can support each other in many fields for development of traditional business and for explore new business, because I have a confidence that there are many big potential businesses in Pakistan which are not utilized well as of today.

Pakistan is still now facing not only serious economic difficulties and security. I sincerely expect soonest recovery from that. Most important thing is to keep strong will against any difficulties and continuous efforts to improve them. I myself also would like to keep efforts and considering how to contribute to Pakistan Economy as Senior Vice chairman of Pakistan-Japan Business Forum.

I really hope that our peaceful world will continue, and during peoples in both nations can live a healthy and peaceful life, both two countries could develop and prosper forever.

